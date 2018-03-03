Rays finalize one-year deal with free-agent Carlos Gomez

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with free-agent outfielder Carlos Gomez.

The 32-year-old batted .255 with 17 home runs, 23 doubles, 51 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 105 games for the Texas Rangers last season.

With the Rays, Gomez likely will move into the right-field job vacated when Steven Souza Jr. was traded to Arizona last month.

The deal completed Saturday also includes a provision for $500,000 in performances bonuses based on games played: $100,000 each for 80, 90, 100, 110 and 120.