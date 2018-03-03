Yankees-Red Sox meet for 1st time in the spring

"I played in Dodgers-Giants, Red Sox-Yankees pretty similar," Cora said. "It's big for everybody. We had this function yesterday and somebody brought it up. 'Big game tomorrow ... " What? Not really. People love it. It's good for baseball. People feel we're going to be in the hunt.

"It seems like everybody wants to go to that (Red Sox-Yankees) series. Everybody wants tickets. I know people want to watch the Red Sox and Yankees, but I told my mother a lot of people in Tampa want to watch the Rays and Red Sox. It's easier to get tickets."

So, even though this was just a spring training game, Boone thought it might be beneficial for some of his younger players to experience what it could be like at some point in the future for them, maybe even this season.

"I think there's something to that," Boone said. "Yeah, I think anyone that comes up in this organization understands the Red Sox-Yankee thing.

"So I think it's good experience for those guys. But you don't get too far ahead of yourself, either. You do understand that it's early March and today's just another day in our process of being ready in a few weeks."

Boone hit one of the most memorable home runs in the history of the rivalry, with a walk-off shot in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS.

"Which one?" Boone joked. "Yeah, I remember it and I am reminded a lot."

He said he's been treated well by fans in Boston — but acknowledged that could change with his new role.

Each manager respects the other and the opposing team.

"They're the team to beat," Cora said. "If you ask (Yankees general manager Brian Cashman), we're the team to beat. At the end of the day the team to beat is the Houston Astros."

By Maureen Mullen, The Associated Press