Evans, No. 12 Texas Tech top TCU 79-75 to stop 4-game skid

"Keenan, like most great players, lets the game come to him," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "At a certain point, you've got to get aggressive. I'm not telling Keenan Evans much this time of year. Just be yourself, be aggressive, be confident, believe in yourself, let me know how your foot's feeling."

Smith had 15 points and five rebounds, and Niem Stevenson scored 11 points.

Vladimir Brodziansky had 16 points and 10 rebounds for TCU, and Kenrich Williams scored 11 with 10 boards for his 12th double-double of the season. Alex Robinson had 11 points.

The Horned Frogs led by 10 late in the first half, but the Red Raiders finished on a 6-1 run to get within 40-35. A 12-5 run early in the second half pulled Texas Tech even, and the Red Raiders took their first lead on a layup by Smith with 13:25 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs matched their lowest shooting percentage of the season (40 per cent) and have had three straight cold-shooting halves going back to the home win over Kansas State that solidified their NCAA hopes. TCU shot at least 54 per cent in each of the previous three games.

Texas Tech: Evans' best game since the injury is a huge boost for the post-season hopes of the Red Raiders. Perhaps the game of rest made the difference needed for Evans to be a big factor again, which is a must if Texas Tech wants to make an NCAA run.

ON SECOND THOUGHT

Asked what changed when Evans went from scoreless to 23 points in the second half, Dixon said, "Anybody that gets 10 free throws in a half, good things are going to happen. He got to the basket a lot. We had to put different guys on him because of foul trouble."

FULL STRENGTH

Gray and Zach Smith were back for Texas Tech after missing the West Virginia game. Gray, who was knocked out of the loss to Kansas when he was blindsided on a screen, had seven points, going 5 of 6 from the line, in 26 minutes. Zach Smith played against the Jayhawks after missing 13 games with a broken foot. After another game off, he had six points in 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Big 12 Tournament. TCU, which finished alone in fifth place, will get a first-round bye along with Texas Tech. Both teams will play Thursday.

