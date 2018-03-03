No. 2 Mississippi State beats No. 15 Texas A&M 70-55 at SEC

Chennedy Carter, the SEC freshman of the year, led the Aggies with 27 points. Anriel Howard grabbed 17 rebounds but was held to four points on 2 of 9 shooting guarded by Vivians.

Texas A&M dominated on the boards early with Carter scoring nine points in giving the Aggies an 18-15 lead after the first quarter.

"They weathered the storm just like they did (Friday) against Kentucky," Blair said of the Bulldogs. " They weathered the storm and then saw what was going to work."

Mississippi State pounced in the second quarter with a 16-4 run going into halftime. They forced five turnovers, the worst when Carter let the ball roll at midcourt with Morgan William racing by to pick it up for an easy layup. The Aggies missed nine of 10 shots before Danni Williams' jumper just before the buzzer to trim Mississippi State's lead to 36-28.

Carter hit a 3 with 7:21 left in the third to pull the Aggies within 38-33. That's when Vivians took over and knocked down three straight 3-pointers, and Johnson added a 3 to finish off a 12-2 run giving Mississippi State its biggest lead at 50-35 with 4:25 left.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 19 in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M: The Aggies haven't upset a team ranked No. 1 or No. 2 since April 3, 2011, with a win against Stanford at the Final Four. ... They did manage to outrebound the Bulldogs 43-32 but wound up outscored in the paint 30-24.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are the SEC's first team since Tennessee in 1997-98 to finish the regular season undefeated and now are just a win from matching that team in adding a tournament title heading into the NCAA Tournament. ... The SEC's best outside the arc, they put away the Aggies in the third by hitting 4 of 7 from 3. ... They also had only five turnovers.

Texas A&M: Waiting for NCAA Tournament bracket announcement.

Mississippi State: SEC Tournament championship for a third straight year.

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press