Harding leads Weber St. to 95-92 win over Montana St. in OT

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jerrick Harding set a Weber State single-game record with 46 points on Saturday to lead the Wildcats past Montana State 95-92 in overtime.

Trailing by a point midway through the extra period, Weber State (20-10, 13-5 Big Sky Conference) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Ryan Richardson and Harding to make it 85-80 and put the Wildcats on top for good. Montana State stayed close, draining three 3-pointers in the final 31 seconds, including Konner Frey's long ball at the buzzer to set the final score.

Harding, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, finished 13 for 26 from the field and hit 17 free throws to top the previous program record of 45 points set in 1977 by Stan Matthews. Richardson added 16 points and Zach Braxton got 12 rebounds to go with 11 points.

Montana State, which led most of the second half before two-straight buckets from Harding gave Weber State the lead, got a 3-point play from Frey at the end of regulation to tie the game at 76 and force overtime.