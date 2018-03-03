Willms dunk lifts UTEP over North Texas, clinches C-USA spot

DENTON, Texas — Matt Willms dunked it with three seconds left to lift UTEP over North Texas 68-66 on Saturday, securing a spot for the Miners in the Conference USA Tournament.

Omega Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Miners (11-19, 6-12). Isiah Osborne added 17 points and Evan Gilyard scored 16.

Gilyard scored seven straight Miners points capped by a 3-point play that made it 66-63 with 1:19 to go. North Texas' Roosevelt Smart made a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left and A.J. Lawson split a pair at 16.2 seconds to tie it for the Mean Green (15-16, 8-10).

UTEP had the largest lead of the second half at 41-35 and neither team led by more than three for the final 12 minutes.