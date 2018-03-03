No. 8 South Carolina women rout No. 19 Georgia 71-49 at SEC

NASHVILLE — The South Carolina Gamecocks are ready for yet another showdown with Mississippi State.

It's not the national championship the Gamecocks won last April , just the third time around with the Southeastern Conference women's tournament title on the line.

"I'm glad we get a chance to try to outfox each other one more time," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of facing Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer again. "I'll be remiss if I didn't say I want it to end the same way it did last year all the way through."

A'ja Wilson had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 8 South Carolina rout No. 19 Georgia 71-49 on Saturday to reach the SEC tournament championship for the fourth straight year.

Wilson came off the bench for a second straight game after a bout of vertigo kept her out of the regular-season finale and had her questionable for the tournament. The three-time SEC player of the year came in needing five points to become the Gamecocks' career scoring leader scorer, and Wilson managed that with three quick buckets in the first quarter.

Now three-time defending tournament champ South Carolina (25-6) will play No. 2 Mississippi State for something no SEC team has ever managed — a fourth straight title. Mississippi State beat No. 15 Texas A&M 70-55 earlier Saturday.

"It would mean the world to me honestly just to put something else in the history book here," Wilson said. "We have been breaking records for a while now. Coach has turned this program around, and that's one of the reasons why I came here, is to be in the history books."

Doniyah Cliney and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 14 points apiece for South Carolina.

Georgia (25-6) heads home missing out on the championship game yet again. A four-time tournament champ, the Bulldogs haven't played in the title game since 2004. Coach Joni Taylor wasn't happy that the Bulldogs shot 29.7 per cent.

"Hopefully that's what we learned from this game," Taylor said. "We've got to be able to knock down big shots in games like this."