Oni, Azar combine for 36, Yale beats Princeton in OT 94-90

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Miye Oni and Azar Swain scored 18 points apiece and Yale beat Princeton 94-90 in overtime on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Paul Atkinson added 17 points and Alex Copeland 16 for the Bulldogs (16-14, 9-5 Ivy League), who finished behind Penn and Harvard in the conference standings and head to the Ivy League Tournament as the No. 3 seed to face second-seeded Penn on March 10.

The teams were tied at 85 in overtime when Oni sank a 3-pointer to put Yale up for good with 34 seconds to go. Copeland and Swain combined to make 6 of 6 free throws in the final 21 seconds to seal it.

Yale led 79-71 with just under two minutes to play in regulation when Princeton's Aaron Young sank a 3-pointer, Amir Bell followed with three free throws and Myles Stephens sank a layup to even it up at 79 with 24 seconds left. Oni missed a jumper in the final seconds, forcing the overtime.