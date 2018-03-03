Marshall sweeps series with No. 24 Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jon Elmore scored 23 points and Marshall swept two games from No. 24 Middle Tennessee with a 76-67 win on Saturday night.

The Thundering Herd (21-10, 12-6 Conference USA) was the only C-USA team to beat the Blue Raiders (24-6, 16-2) this season as they ended Middle's 11-game winning streak.

Marshall redshirt freshman Jannson Williams came off the bench to record a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Blue Raiders won their first two games since earning the first national ranking in school history by double-digit margins, but trailed for much of the night against the Herd.