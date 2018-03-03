Murray State wins OVC championship

"I challenged them at the half," McMahon said. "They weren't scoring the ball as effectively as we needed them to score. They stepped up and delivered in the second half like they have all year long."

Murray State made seven 3-pointers and shot 43.8 per cent from beyond the arc in the second half. Morant had three treys while Stark and Miller added two apiece.

Belmont led 32-29 at halftime after trailing by 12 early in the game. It used a 15-2 run over the final 6 minutes of the first half to take the lead.

Kevin McClain finished with 17 points and Dylan Windler had 10 for the Bruins.

KEY STATS

Murray State: The Racers limited their turnovers to just six, and only had two after halftime. . They scored 13 points off as many Belmont turnovers. . Morant added five rebounds and five assists along with 15 points. . Stark has scored at least 22 points in four straight games.

Belmont: The Bruins were held to 28.0 per cent field-goal shooting in the second half and were 1 of 11 from 3-point range. . Amanze Egekeze, who tied an OVC tournament record with nine 3-pointers in Friday's semifinal win over Austin Peay, shot 1 of 10 from the perimeter.

HE SAID IT

"Just really proud of our guys," McMahon said. "They've been awesome every single day, all year long. Really sold out to the team, committed to each other and played for each other all year and stepped up with a big-time effort tonight. Defence was terrific. Best job we did all season long from a communication standpoint."

BIG PICTURE

Murray State: The Racers matched their highest win total in six years, when they went 31-2 and were the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Belmont: The Bruins have won at least 20 games each season since they left the Atlantic Sun and joined the OVC in 2013.

UP NEXT

Murray State: NCAA Tournament.

Belmont: Hoping for an invite to the National Invitation Tournament.

