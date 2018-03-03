St. Bonaventure beats Saint Louis for 12th win in a row

ST. LOUIS — Courtney Stockard had a double-double and Jaylen Adams scored six of his 12 points in the final 68 seconds to help St. Bonaventure beat Saint Louis 64-56 on Saturday night to secure the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament and win its 12th game in a row.

Stockard finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Matt Mobley added 11 points with six rebounds for St. Bonaventure.

Stockard and Mobley hit back-to-back 3s and, after Hasahn French hit a jumper for Saint Louis, Stockard scored six in a row to give the Bonnies (24-6, 14-4) a 43-29 lead and LaDarien Griffin's dunk capped a 10-4 spurt that pushed the lead to 15 with 8:44 to play. Aaron Hines scored Saint Louis' final 10 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, in a 14-2 run that pulled the Billikens within three points with 2:43 to play, but they missed 8 of 9 from the field after that while St. Bonaventure made 7-of-9 free throws.

Javon Bess and D.J. Foreman had 15 points apiece, Hines scored 10 and freshman French added six points with a season-high 16 rebounds for Saint Louis (16-15, 9-9).