QMJHL: Guay stars in shootout for Voltigeurs

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3 on Saturday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Cedric Desruisseaux had a pair of goals in regulation time for Drummondville (40-18-3) and Brandon Skubel also scored for the Voltigeurs. Olivier Rodrigue made 38 saves for the win.

Alexandre Alain, Remy Anglehart and Alex Barre-Boulet scored for the Armada (44-10-7). Mikhail Denisov kicked out 21 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

The Voltigeurs went 0 for 2 on the power play and the Armada were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.