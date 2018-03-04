Kovalev stops Mikhalkin to defend light heavyweight title

"This was better work than the last fight for sure," Kovalev said.

Mikhalkin (21-2) had a bloody U.S. debut, winning just one round on one judge's card.

Mikhalkin landed some clean shots, as "Krusher" either wasn't seeing the straight lefts from the southpaw or simply wasn't respecting his power. Mikhalkin has only nine knockouts and it became clear he wouldn't get another — though Kovalev did say he felt some of the body shots.

Kovalev has fought two relative unknowns since he lost his three belts in a close decision loss to Ward in 2016 and then was stopped in the eighth round last June in the rematch.

He certainly seems ready for something tougher — though he didn't seem interested in hearing that Ward teased a possible third fight.

"I don't think about that right now," he said. "I just want to do what the fans want to see and I love boxing."

Promoter Kathy Duva said she hoped Kovalev would fight again at MSG in July, though it was too early to consider the opponent.

Fans — Russian ones, at least — might like to see him against Bivol, who was dominant in the biggest fight of his career.

Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) was dominating the fight and a little over a minute from winning an easy decision when he caught Barrera with a hard right to the head to set up the knockdown. Barrera was able to get up in time but the referee stopped the fight at 1:41 of the round.

"In the first few rounds I was a little reserved trying to plan for the rest of the right," Bivol said through an interpreter. "When it got to the 12th round I knew I would be able to knock him out so I stepped on the gas."

Bivol outlanded Barrera 243-75 in total punches, according the final stats, in his second defence of the title he was given when Ward retired. He wasn't bothered by a cut near the right eye in the second round that the ringside doctor checked a couple of times in the later rounds but never affected him.

Barrera (21-2) was offered a fight first with Kovalev but chose instead to take less money for a shot at Bivol, perhaps counting on his experience over his 27-year-old opponent.

But he had no answer for the champion's speed and accuracy and did well to last as long as he did. His only previous loss had been to Ward.

Bivol may still be young, but he looks ready.

"It's not up to us who I fight," he said. "I can only be the best if I fight the best and I have the belt, so come get it."

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press