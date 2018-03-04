Shayne Jackson leads Swarm past Rock 12-7

TORONTO — Shayne Jackson had a hat trick and added two assist to lead the Georgia Swarm past the Toronto Rock 12-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Lyle Thompson also scored three times with an assist, while his brother Miles Thompson had a pair of goals and three helpers for Georgia (5-6). Kiel Matisz had two goals, while Jesse King and Jordan Hall added singles.

Mike Poulin made 44 saves for the win.

Kieran McArdle and Brett Hickey had a pair of goals each for Toronto (5-5), while Rob Hellyer, Dan Lintner and Reid Reinholdt chipped in as well. Nick Rose turned aside 43-of-54 shots. Brandon Miller stopped the only shot he faced.