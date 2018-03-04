Lemieux powers Moose past Wild 5-4 in OT

WINNIPEG — Brendan Lemieux scored his second goal of the night in overtime to lead the Manitoba Moose past the Iowa Wild 5-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Michael Spacek also had a pair of goals for Manitoba (35-15-7), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Cam Maclise added a short-handed goal, while Steve Mason made 18 saves for the win.

Ryan White, Zack Mitchell, Cal O'Reilly and Sam Anas replied for Iowa (26-17-12). Niklas Svedberg stopped 28 shots for the Wild.

The Moose were 2 for 5 on the power play and Iowa was 0 for 6 with the man advantage.