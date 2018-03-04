No. 4 Louisville wins ACC tourney title by beating ND, 74-72

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish had to lose an ACC Tournament game sometime, and all those injuries might finally have caught up to them. They essentially played just six players in this one. With those depth issues, winning three games in three days on a neutral court wound up being a pretty tough request.

Louisville: The Cardinals certainly know how to make shots against Notre Dame. They shot 65 per cent in a 33-point victory in January that wound up being the tiebreaker for the top seed in this tournament. Louisville shot 45 per cent in this one while placing all five starters in double figures, and became the first team since Connecticut in 2015 to beat the Fighting Irish twice in a season.

"You can't really explain how you feel because it's such a big win and we knew we needed this win," Hines-Allen said.

BIG SHOT

It had been a rough week for Durr, the ACC player of the year who went 6 of 27 — and 1 for 12 from 3-point range — in her first two tournament games. But she made a big shot with her team's lead in jeopardy.

Notre Dame made it a two-possession game with less than 5 minutes left. After Carter missed a 3, Hines-Allen grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Durr, who coolly drained a 3 from the key to put the Cardinals up 63-56. "They always tell me to knock that shot down," Durr said.

TENSE HANDSHAKE

Television cameras caught a tense moment when the coaches met during the handshake line. Walz said Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw referred to Durr as "the other player that won" the ACC player of the year award instead of Ogunbowale — and the Louisville coach didn't like it.

"I just wanted to make sure she knew who Asia Durr was," Walz said. "Just have the common courtesy to say her name. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I'm going to stand up for my player. ... Just have the respect to say her name, that's all."

KEY STAT

Notre Dame, a 36-per cent shooting team from 3-point range, was just 3 for 10 and missed seven of its first eight from that distance before Ogunbowale hit two in the final seconds. Mabrey, a 37 per cent shooter from that distance, was just 1 of 5 and finished with seven points — half her average. "They really weren't going to let Marina get free for anything today," McGraw said.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Headed to the NCAA Tournament — possibly as a No. 1 seed.

Louisville: Headed to the NCAA Tournament — likely as a No. 1 seed.

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press