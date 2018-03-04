Brown's 26 carry Bucknell past BU 90-59 in Patriot semi

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Stephen Brown scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half and regular-season champion Bucknell cruised into the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament with a 90-59 win over fifth-seeded Boston University on Sunday.

The defending champion Bison (24-9), who have won seven straight, are home against second-seeded Colgate on Wednesday.

Kimbal Mackenzie had four of his 11 points as Bucknell scored the first eight points of the game and Brown had four as part of the 15-2 opening run.

Brown was 7 of 11 from the floor and the Bison raced to a 46-23 lead at the half. Bucknell shot 54.5 per cent (18 of 33) in the half, despite going 3 of 11 behind the arc, while the Terriers were 10 of 25 with 11 turnovers.