Prince hits go-ahead 3 in closing seconds, Hawks beat Suns

"Just happy a lot of those guys stepped up in situations they're not in a lot," Budenholzer said. "A lot of good stuff for the whole game. We got better."

Warren's layup with 20 seconds remaining gave Phoenix a 112-110 lead. After Prince scored, Suns coach Jay Triano called a timeout and set up a clear-out play for Booker.

"If you bring a screen, they'd probably trap it," Triano said. "But we got the look we wanted on the clear side."

Phoenix finished with 33 assists and outscored the Hawks by 20 in the paint, thanks in part to 17 points from Marquese Chriss.

Atlanta tied a season-high with 17 3s. Prince went 6 for 8 beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Tyson Chandler, starting after he missed the last six games with a sore neck, had six points and five rebounds. The 17-year veteran showed his sense of humour midway through the third, flexing his muscles after Schroder, who's 1 foot shorter and almost 70 pounds lighter, fouled him in the lane. Chandler missed the ensuing free throw.

Hawks: Teams can't say publicly they're vying for a bad record and more chances in the NBA lottery, but G Kent Bazemore, Atlanta's second-leading scorer, had a rest day for the second time in the last six games. Bazemore hasn't otherwise missed a game this season. He was coming off a career-high 29 points in Friday's home loss to Golden State. ... Dorsey started in Bazemore's spot and scored 12 points. ... Malcolm Delaney had 12 points but hurt his ankle late in the game and didn't return.

OUTTA HERE

Tempers flared with 2:14 left in the game after Prince was called for goaltending against Jackson. Jackson shoved Prince in the chest, and Prince responded with the same. They were quickly separated by official Matt Boland near the baseline when Hawks reserve guard Isaiah Taylor, coming from behind Jackson, bumped him shoulder to shoulder. Jackson then shoved Prince again. Players on the floor for both teams closed in, but the benches did not empty. After order was restored and lead official Bill Kennedy watched the replay, Jackson and Payton were ejected while Jackson and Prince were assessed technical fouls.

MORE BOOKER

Booker's streak was the franchise's longest since Amare Stoudemire scored at least 30 in four straight games in 2004. Booker was vying to tie Charlie Scott and Charles Barkley for the team's longest streak of at least 30 points. In Friday's loss to Oklahoma City, the 21-year-old Booker became the third-youngest NBA player to reach 4,000 career points, topped only by LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Miami on Monday night.

Hawks: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

By George Henry, The Associated Press