Predators beat Avalanche 4-3 in OT for 8th straight victory

Aleksander Barkov scored his 25th goal of the season and had an assist, and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal. The Panthers are in the final Eastern Conference playoff position.

Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves in his sixth straight start. Philadelphia has lost three straight after winning six in a row.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Trading deadline acquisition Tomas Tatar scored his first goal with Vegas and the Golden Knights beat New Jersey to avoid their first four-game losing streak.

Deryk Englland and David Perron also scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped a half-dozen excellent chances in the first period, made 33 saves, including a last-second shot by Kyle Palmieri to win for the 22nd time in 33 games.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist for New Jersey to extend his points streak to a league-best 19 games. He has a point in the last 25 games he has played. He missed three games with an injury, so the personal streak is longer than the league-recognized run. Sami Vatanen also scored for the Devils.

JETS 3, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Patrik Laine scored twice for the second straight game and extended his points streak to eight in Winnipeg's victory over Carolina.

Laine had his third multi-goal game in the last four games and has seven multi-point nights during his streak. He has 10 goals and six assists in the eight-game stretch, and 35 goals overall.

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots for the Jets. Teuvo Teravainen scored for the fourth straight game for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal also scored.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored two goals and Columbus ended its California swing with the victory over San Jose.

Nick Foligno and Sonny Milano got Columbus started with first-period goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves to help the Blue Jackets salvage the final game of their three-game trip. They remained a point ahead of Florida for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Evander Kane scored his first goal since joining the Sharks, and Joonas Donskoi also scored.

WILD 4, RED WINGS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal and Zach Parise scored in the second period, Jason Zucker added two late goals and Minnesota beat Detroit.

Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves to help Minnesota rebounds from consecutive road losses at Arizona and Colorado. Staal and Parise scored in a 2:57 span to erase a 1-0 deficit. The goals came shortly after rookie Nick Seeler traded punches with Detroit's Luke Witkowski on a delayed penalty.

Justin Abdelkader scored for Detriot.

