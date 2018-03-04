Tatar scores first, Fleury makes 33 saves, Vegas wins

NEWARK, N.J. — It didn't take Tomas Tatar long to get going with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Three games into his tenure, Tatar got a winner with his first goal and Vegas avoided its first four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over New Jersey on Sunday, handing the Devils their third-straight loss.

"It's a big goal after getting traded and it's a big one to get the monkey off the back, but the even bigger thing is it helped us win the game," said Tatar, who was acquired in a trading-deadline deal with the Red Wings last Monday. "It's a good start for our road trip."

Deryk Englland and David Perron also scored for the Golden Knights, which is starting a five-game road trip.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped a half-dozen excellent chances in the first period, made 33 saves, including a last-second shot by Kyle Palmieri to win for the 22nd time in 33 games.

"We didn't give up near as many chances as we did the last couple of games," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said of the recent 0-2-1 skid. "I felt we played a better defensive game and 'Flower' (Fleury) was really good in the net for us. He made a great save with one second left in the hockey game."

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist for New Jersey to extend his points streak to a league-best 19 games. He has a point in the last 25 games he has played. He missed three games with an injury, so the personal streak is longer than the league-recognized run.

"It's hockey so you are going to lose some games," Hall said of the Devils' recent ups and downs. "You are going to go through rough patches. No one has gone 82-0. It's a hard league and there is so much parity there are no easy games."

After a scoreless first period, there were five goals in the second, with the Golden Knights getting three and Tatar providing the winner with his 17th of the season.

Tatar, who was acquired for three high draft picks over the next four years, gave Vegas a 3-1 lead with 2:17 left in the period when slid a rebound of Perron's blast that Schneider could not hold under the goaltender for a power-play goal.