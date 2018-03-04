Casimir, Iona rally to beat Saint Peter's in MAAC Tournament

ALBANY, N.Y. — Schadrac Casimir scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and his steal in the closing seconds sealed Iona's comeback 65-62 win over Saint Peter's on Sunday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 4 seed Iona will play sixth-seeded Fairfield in the championship game on Monday.

Zach Lewis converted a 3-point play and Casimir added another to cap a 7-0 run that gave the Gaels (19-13) their first lead at 56-54 with three minutes left. Quinn Taylor answered with two free throws for the Peacocks, but Casimir hit a jumper and E.J. Crawford made a 3-pointer to give Iona a five-point lead with 1:26 to play. Devauhnte Turner made a layup and then two free throws to pull Saint Peter's within one with 17 seconds remaining, but Crawford hit two foul shots before Casimir's steal clinched it.

The Gaels missed their final 10 shots from the field in the first half and went into the break trailing 30-20 after a 10-0 run by the Peacocks. Saint Peter's led by double figures until Casimir hit two 3s in an 11-0 run that pulled Iona within three with 13 minutes to play.