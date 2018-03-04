Nunn hits late FTs, Oakland advances to Horizon League semis

DETROIT — Horizon League player of the year Kendrick Nunn scored 18 points and short-handed Oakland beat IUPUI 62-55 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

Nunn, the nation's second-leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, was just 6 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 10 from distance but his four free throws in the closing seconds sealed it.

Nick Daniels and Jalen Hayes each added 13 points and Isaiah Brock had 10 points and six blocks for Oakland (19-13), which was without third-leading scorer Martez Walker at 17.6 points and four others with injuries.

Fourth-seeded Oakland will face No. 8 seed Cleveland State, which upset top-seeded Northern Kentucky, on Monday in the semifinals. The Golden Grizzlies beat the Vikings by double figures in both regular-season meetings.