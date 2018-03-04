QMJHL Roundup: Titan down Sea Dogs 6-4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel scored twice as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan downed the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ethan Crossman had the winning goal 13:21 into the third period and Antoine Morand, Mitchell Balmas and Noah Dobson also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (39-15-9).

Cole Reginato, Anthony Boucher, Nathan Larose and Ben Reid replied for the Sea Dogs (13-38-11).

Titan goaltender Joseph Murdaca kicked out 25 shots while Saint John's Alex D'Orio made 60 saves.