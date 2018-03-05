Panarin scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin made sure the Columbus Blue Jackets didn't blow another lead and got to head home from the California swing on a winning note.

Artemi Panarin scored two goals, including an empty-netter to seal the win, and Bobrovsky made 34 saves to thwart a comeback attempt by San Jose as the Blue Jackets beat the Sharks 4-2 on Sunday night.

"We found a way to get it done," captain Nick Foligno said. "That's what we need to do this time of year. I hope guys feel good about themselves that they can win these tight ones and it has to carry on to the next 16 games."

Foligno and Sonny Milano got Columbus started with first-period goals to help the Blue Jackets salvage the final game of their three-game trip to remain a point ahead of Florida for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Blue Jackets had scored first in Los Angeles and Anaheim to start this trip before losing both games. They nearly blew a 3-0 lead against the Sharks but Bobrovsky made a sliding save on a deflection by Joe Pavelski to keep it 3-2 and Panarin scored his 20th goal into the empty net to seal the win.

"They're a tough team because they're so many deflections around the goal," coach John Tortorella said. "The save Bob makes on Joe Pavelski. That's a set play with him and (Brent) Burns. They've played together for so long. They're tough to stop."

Evander Kane scored his first goal since joining the Sharks and Joonas Donskoi also scored but San Jose was unable to erase a three-goal deficit.

Martin Jones allowed three goals on 11 shots before being pulled early in the second period and the Sharks went a 12th straight game without a power-play goal, extending their drought to 28 chances.

"Sometimes you have to give the goalie on the other team some credit," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "We generated some really quality chances on the power play and sometimes we missed the net and he made some really good saves."

The Sharks fell behind 3-0 early in the second when Panarin deflected Ian Cole's point shot into the net to end Jones' night. The Blue Jackets limited San Jose's chances after that as they kept control of the game until a broken play late in the second gave the Sharks life.