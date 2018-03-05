Heading into ACC Tournament, Notre Dame is curious case

Colson broke his foot in late December and missed 15 games. Without him, the Irish went 6-9 with a seven-game losing streak. During that time, point guard Matt Farrell also missed games with an ankle injury.

Notre Dame sits at No. 65 in the RPI and has a 2-8 record against Quadrant 1 teams, with wins against Wichita State in the Maui Invitational and at Syracuse.

Colson had 24 points and 15 rebounds against Virginia.

"Our numbers are good, and one thing I'm very happy that the committee saw today is Bonzie Colson is obviously back," Brey said. "He is back and with him we have a chance, but we need to get going in Brooklyn. I hope we can give them a few more wins so that we are really debated in that room."

TAR HEELS' NEXT SHOT: North Carolina (22-9) went from the possibility of claiming the No. 2 seed by winning at Duke — and earning a double-round bye into the quarterfinals — to sliding into the No. 6 seed and opening play Wednesday against either Syracuse or Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 12 in the poll, won the tournament in 2016, but fell to rival Duke in last year's semifinals, though that team went on to win the program's sixth NCAA championship. "Brooklyn's another chance for us to get rolling going into the tournament," senior Theo Pinson said after Saturday night's loss at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium.

PACK ON A ROLL: North Carolina State (21-10) had been picked to finish 12th in the league under first-year coach Kevin Keatts, but the Wolfpack stunned everyone. There was a win against then-No. 2 Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, along with a win against Duke in January.

The Wolfpack also beat a Roy Williams-coached UNC team in Chapel Hill for only the second time in Williams' 15 seasons. "I'm excited about the way we're playing," Keatts said after Saturday's win against Louisville. "Winning five out of six games to end the regular season, that says you're playing very good basketball."

THE PITTS: The Panthers are only the seventh ACC team to go winless through regular-season play, and the second to do it in an 18-game schedule (Boston College, 2016).

Pitt has lost 22 straight ACC regular-season games going back to last season, four short of Clemson's record of 26 from 1954-56. Tuesday's game could be the last at Pitt for second-year coach Kevin Stallings.

