Gushue, McEwen win again at Brier

REGINA — Defending champion Brad Gushue and wild-card skip Mike McEwen picked up wins in Monday's early draw at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, setting up a matchup of undefeated teams in the day's evening schedule.

McEwen's Winnipeg rink scored three in the 10th end in a 6-5 win over Nova Scotia as Jamie Murphy's Halifax foursome suffered its first loss at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Murphy had taken a two-point lead into the final end after scoring a deuce in the seventh and stealing one in the eighth and ninth.

Gushue joined McEwen at 3-0 with an 8-4 win over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.