Despite boycott, Saudi team Al Ahli draws in Qatar in ACL

Al Ahli, the first Saudi Arabian soccer team to travel to Qatar since a regional boycott of the country began nine months ago, drew with Al Gharafa 1-1 in Doha in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Also, Persepolis of Iran moved to the top of Group C on goal difference, and Al Sadd of Qatar lost for the first time in three group matches.

Last June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt severed all ties - including travel - with Qatar after accusing the country of supporting terrorism.

Despite requests from the UAE and Saudi Arabia football bodies to play at neutral venues, the Asian Football Confederation insisted in January they play home and away as scheduled.