Whitecaps swing money deal with Colorado

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps and Colorado Rapids swung an accounting deal Monday swapping general allocation and targeted allocation funds.

Vancouver sent US$277,500 in targeted allocation money (TAM) to the Rapids in exchange for $185,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

Both sets of funds are used to pay down player costs.

Targeted allocation money is used to add or retain high-value players and can also be used to reduce a team's salary cap hit.