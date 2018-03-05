Fox wants Georgia players to focus on Vandy, not his future

Mark Fox doesn't want his players to be worried about his future as Georgia's coach as they prepare for the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Following a disappointing regular season, the Bulldogs are left with the tournament as their last chance for success — and perhaps a final opportunity for Fox to save his job.

Georgia (16-14, 7-11 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (12-19, 6-12) in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night in St. Louis.

Fox said Monday he doesn't want his players to feel the burden of playing to protect his job.

"Really all we're doing, in fairness to our players, we're just trying to get them to win the next game," Fox said. "This is about their season. I think that anything more than that would be undue pressure for them and unfair pressure for them."

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity won't publicly assess Fox and the season until after the tournament.

"Season not over," McGarity wrote Monday in an email response to The Associated Press when asked about Fox.

The Bulldogs, the No. 12 seed, were not expected to be one of four teams playing on the first day of the tournament. The decision by top scorer Yante Maten to return for his senior season boosted hopes Georgia would return to the NCAA Tournament this year. Two three-game losing streaks in the SEC schedule turned up the heat on Fox.

Fox said he is confident his players will recover emotionally from losses to Texas A&M and Tennessee by a combined six points to end the regular season.

"Emotionally, obviously two very, very hard-fought tough losses last week," Fox said. "In this league that can come with the territory. I think our group has been fairly resilient and been able to usually regroup and saddle back up and our hope and our expectation is they'll do the same thing again."