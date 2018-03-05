Top 25 Capsules

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Azura Stevens scored 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn to a 75-21 rout of Cincinnati in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday night.

Napheesa Collier added 13 points for the Huskies (31-0), who have now won 100 games against AAC opponents without a loss since the league began play in 2013.

UConn led from the start and used a 38-0 run that stretched from the first quarter into the third to put the game away.

Andeija Puckett had five points for Cincinnati, which fell to 19-12.