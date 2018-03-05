QMJHL: Klima leads Sagueneens to win

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kevin Klima scored twice as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens sank the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-1 on Monday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Klima put away the power-play winner for the Sagueneens (26-31-5) at 18:25 of the second period. Vladislav Kotkov also scored for Chicoutimi, while Zachary Bouthillier made 38 saves for the win.

Robert Lynch scored for the Voltigeurs (40-19-3) and Daniel Moody kicked out 18 shots.

The Sagueneens went 2 for 5 on the power play and Drummondville was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.