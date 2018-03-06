Waterdown Warriors three-peat as girls hockey city champions

The Waterdown Warriors girls hockey team have three-peat as city champions.
The team defeated the Ancaster Royals 4-2 on Feb. 28 at the Chedoke Twin Pad Arena to claim its third-consecutive Hamilton public school board girls hockey city title.
The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game, as Andrea Seguin notched two first period goals. Mackenzie Lauretti assisted on both of Seguin’s first period tallies, and coach Jan Pearson said that line, which also included Madison Tait, was instrumental in the win.
“That line won us the game,” he said. “They were dominant.”
In the second period, the teams traded power-play opportunities before Ancaster’s Keianna Raitt scored to cut the lead to 2-1 with 2:27 to play in the frame.
Ancaster came close to knotting the score, but Warriors goaltender Heather Perks shut the door with less than two minutes to play in the period.
In the third, Eliza Konialian scored with just over nine minutes to play to give the Warriors a 3-1 lead. The marker would hold up as the game-winner.
Although Raitt scored with just over five minutes to play, Perks made a save less than a minute later to preserve the lead.
Pearson said Perks, a Grade 11 student, made the start after trading games with Ella Nielsen all season.
“She played great, she made some great saves.”
WDHS defenceman Erin Gibbons iced the game with just over three minutes to play with point shot that found the back of the net.
While Pearson said the Warriors didn’t play their best game in the victory, they were able to pull together for the win.
He added Claire Malhinha and Talia Peter both missed the game with injuries.
The win booked the Warriors a trip to SOSSA, which they hosted at Harry Howell Arena on March 6. The team opened the tournament with a rematch against Ancaster.
Pearson noted the key to the team’s success this season is the volume of exhibition games and tournaments they’ve played, adding the Warriors currently support a 15-4-2 record.
He noted the past two years the team has been prevented from an OFSAA berth by a strong Blessed Trinity team from Grimsby, who he once again expected to face in the final.
“I really feel like we can win SOSSA,” he said. “We’re a puck-possession team and we’re a fast team.”
