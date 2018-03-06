Waterdown Warriors three-peat as girls hockey city champions

The Waterdown Warriors girls hockey team have three-peat as city champions.

The team defeated the Ancaster Royals 4-2 on Feb. 28 at the Chedoke Twin Pad Arena to claim its third-consecutive Hamilton public school board girls hockey city title.

The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game, as Andrea Seguin notched two first period goals. Mackenzie Lauretti assisted on both of Seguin’s first period tallies, and coach Jan Pearson said that line, which also included Madison Tait, was instrumental in the win.

“That line won us the game,” he said. “They were dominant.”