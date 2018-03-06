Waterdown Warriors boys hockey team heading to OFSAA

The Waterdown District High School boys hockey team is OFSAA-bound.
The Warriors went 2-0 at SOSSA on March 6 in St. Catharines, winning both games by identical 2-0 scores. In the opening game, the Warriors matched up against Sir Winston Churchill from St. Catharines, with Mason Drury getting the Warriors on the board and Josh Houston icing the victory with an empty-net goal.
Matt Robinson recorded the shutout for the Warriors.
In the SOSSA final, the team faced Lakeshore Catholic High School from Port Colborne. Waterdown scored twice in the third period to break a scoreless tie, with Ryan Dunne and Liam DelMastro finding the back of the net. Hayden O'Dell notched the shutout.
Coach Larry Timms said the SOSSA victory was a good team effort.
“I thought that we played hard,” he said, noting the Warriors had lots of chances but couldn’t put the puck in the net. “When we finally did, the made a huge difference.”
He added both of the team’s goaltenders played very well in their respective starts.
“The kids came out and played hard – they all did,” he said. “I can’t pick out one who picked better than the other – they played a good team game.”
To earn their berth in SOSSA, WDHS defeated the Ancaster Royals 5-3 on March 1 at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena, taking home the city hockey championship.
The Warriors got out to an early lead when Lucas Thompson found the back of the net less than two minutes into the game, but Ancaster struck back 43 seconds later when Evan Gibbs fired home a shot from the slot.
However, WDHS took a 2-1 lead 24 seconds later on a goal by Braden McCarles. The Warriors then took a 3-1 lead on a goal by Ryan Dunne with under six minutes to play in the frame.
Midway through the second period Ancaster’s Callum Macdonald brought the Royals to within one, converting on a penalty shot. However, Waterdown’s Mason Drury scored the eventual game-winner on a breakaway with 1:23 to play in the period.
In the third, Ancaster’s Kyle Nash scored to cut the lead to 4-3 with 7:23 to play and the Royals came close to knotting the score after calling a timeout with 3:39 remaining but WDHS goaltender Hayden O’Dell stood tall to preserve the lead.
Just over a minute later Waterdown’s Zac Osborne put home a rebound to ice the win for the Warriors’ third boys hockey city title in school history.
Timms said he’s proud of how the team played in the city final.
“They came out hard,” he said of the Warriors. “They wanted to win and they were excited to win for the school.
“I was excited for them — for some of them this will be a highlight — they’ll be talking about it 20 years from now.”
Timms said Ancaster played a strong game.
“Thank goodness we were able to pull it out, but they were very good,” he said. “It took everything we (had) to make sure we won that game.”
Timms noted O’Dell played very well in the Waterdown net, adding defencemen Justin Coles and Ethan and Liam DelMastro all played well.
Heading into OFSAA, Timms said the team is expecting to face strong competition.
“There’s no weak hockey teams at OFSAA,” he said. “We’ll just have to see how it goes.
“Hopefully we do ourselves proud.”
OFSAA will be held March 21-23, also in St. Catharines.
