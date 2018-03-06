Waterdown Warriors boys hockey team heading to OFSAA

However, WDHS took a 2-1 lead 24 seconds later on a goal by Braden McCarles. The Warriors then took a 3-1 lead on a goal by Ryan Dunne with under six minutes to play in the frame.

Midway through the second period Ancaster’s Callum Macdonald brought the Royals to within one, converting on a penalty shot. However, Waterdown’s Mason Drury scored the eventual game-winner on a breakaway with 1:23 to play in the period.

In the third, Ancaster’s Kyle Nash scored to cut the lead to 4-3 with 7:23 to play and the Royals came close to knotting the score after calling a timeout with 3:39 remaining but WDHS goaltender Hayden O’Dell stood tall to preserve the lead.

Just over a minute later Waterdown’s Zac Osborne put home a rebound to ice the win for the Warriors’ third boys hockey city title in school history.

Timms said he’s proud of how the team played in the city final.

“They came out hard,” he said of the Warriors. “They wanted to win and they were excited to win for the school.

“I was excited for them — for some of them this will be a highlight — they’ll be talking about it 20 years from now.”

Timms said Ancaster played a strong game.

“Thank goodness we were able to pull it out, but they were very good,” he said. “It took everything we (had) to make sure we won that game.”

Timms noted O’Dell played very well in the Waterdown net, adding defencemen Justin Coles and Ethan and Liam DelMastro all played well.

Heading into OFSAA, Timms said the team is expecting to face strong competition.

“There’s no weak hockey teams at OFSAA,” he said. “We’ll just have to see how it goes.

“Hopefully we do ourselves proud.”

OFSAA will be held March 21-23, also in St. Catharines.