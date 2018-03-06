Waterdown wins boys hockey title with 5-3 win over Ancaster

The Waterdown District High School boys hockey team defeated the Ancaster Royals 5-3 on March 1 at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena to take home the city hockey championship.

Coach Larry Timms said he’s proud of the team.

“They came out hard,” he said. “They wanted to win and they were excited to win for the school.

“I was excited for them — for some of them this will be a highlight — they’ll be talking about it 20 years from now.”

The Warriors got out to an early lead when Lucas Thompson found the back of the net less than two minutes into the game, but Ancaster struck back 43 seconds later when Evan Gibbs fired home a shot from the slot.

However, WDHS took a 2-1 lead 24 seconds later on a goal by Braden McCarles. The Warriors then took a 3-1 lead on a goal by Ryan Downe with under six minutes to play in the frame.

Midway through the second period Ancaster’s Callum Macdonald brought the Royals to within one, converting on a penalty shot. However, Waterdown’s Mason Drury scored the eventual game-winner on a breakaway with 1:23 to play in the period.

In the third, Ancaster’s Kyle Nash scored to cut the lead to 4-3 with 7:23 to play and the Royals came close to knotting the score after calling a timeout with 3:39 remaining but WDHS goaltender Hayden O’Dell stood tall to preserve the lead.

Just over a minute later Waterdown’s Zac Osborne put home a rebound to ice the win for the Warriors’ third boys hockey city title in school history.

Timms said Ancaster played a strong game.