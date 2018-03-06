Five-point ninth end leads Ontario over Manitoba

REGINA — There are no more undefeated teams in Pool B at the Tim Hortons Brier after Northern Ontario and Manitoba were defeated in Tuesday's morning draw.

Manitoba skip Reid Carruthers suffered his first loss at the 2018 Canadian men's curling championship 10-5 to Ontario's John Epping.

Epping's Toronto rink used a huge five-point ninth end to move into a tie for first in the pool at 4-1 with Winnipeg's Carruthers and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Jacobs suffered his first loss when he fell 8-4 to host Saskatchewan. Steve Laycock's team opened the scoring with four in the second end and added a three-point fifth end en route to improving its record to 3-2.