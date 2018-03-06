Gushue continues to roll at Brier

"I believe we did a little bit, or me personally," he said. "I took it a little lighter early on in the week, especially this year with the two Olympic trials and a big push, there's a burnout factor that you have to take into account. From an intensity standpoint, we are starting to ramp it up."

Fry said the format didn't change anything for Jacobs's team.

"We know that the games are very difficult going forward, we've got some great competition here," he said. "We're just going to have to keep learning as much as we can and hopefully be ready to play tomorrow."

In other night-draw action, Nunavut (0-6) remained winless with a 10-3 loss to Saskatchewan (4-2), which has won four straight.

"We've been 0-2 at lots of bonspiels and battled back," said Saskatewan third Kirk Muyres. "Now to get that fourth win in a row, we're starting to roll, getting that confidence back, that little bit of swagger and we're going to set ourselves up nice for the championship pool too if we can win (Wednesday)."

Wild-card skip Mike McEwen and his Winnipeg-based team came away with a 10-3 victory in eight ends over Northwest Territories (2-3) in the afternoon draw. McEwen capitalized on the mistakes by Yellowknife skip Jamie Koe, who struggled with the ice early in the game.

Alberta was under pressure to keep pace with the leaders, and Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher delivered with a 7-5 win over Yukon. Bottcher plays Gushue and McEwen on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, British Columbia defeated Newfoundland and Labrador 12-6. Both teams finished the day tied at 1-4.

St. John's skip Greg Smith gave Newfoundland and Labrador a big lead with one in the first and a steal of three in the second. But Kelowna's Sean Geall responded with nine points over the next three ends.

The 21-year-old Smith, known to wear his emotions on his sleeve, started to get visibly frustrated as he allowed Geall to score three in the third, setting up steals of two and four over the next two frames.

By Paige Kreutzwieser, The Canadian Press