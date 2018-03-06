Nats send Seth Romero home for violation of team rules

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals sent Seth Romero, last year's first-round draft choice, home from camp for an unspecified violation of team policy.

"We don't discuss family politics or family issues, but he's part of this family," general manager Mike Rizzo said. "Actions beget consequences. No player is bigger than the organization."

This isn't the first time Romero has been in trouble.

During his final season at the University of Houston, the Cougars kicked Romero off the team for a violation of team rules. Projected as an early first-round pick, Romero was selected by the Nationals at pick No. 25.