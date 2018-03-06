QB derby injects urgency into spring practice for Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A three-way quarterback derby promises to lend some intrigue to Ohio State's spring practice that opened on Tuesday morning.

Other key position battles will take place in the preseason, but none will be more talked about than the competition that could determine the Buckeyes' starter under centre for the next two or three seasons.

Dwayne Haskins Jr. has to be the favourite to replace four-year starter J.T. Barrett as the competition begins. He was the backup to Barrett last year and rallied the Buckeyes to a win over Michigan after Barrett was hurt.

Haskins, who will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, is a traditional drop-back quarterback with a cannon for a right arm. He'll be pushed by Joe Burrow, a redshirt junior who went into fall camp last season as Burrow's backup but was supplanted when he broke his hand before the season started.

Add the flashy, dual-threat Tate Martell to the mix, too. Redshirted in his first season, Martell made a name for himself running the scout team, with upper-class teammates often commenting about his obvious skills.

"We all know Dwayne kind of finished the season and finished it strong against the team up north," Meyer said Tuesday. "Joe, before his injury, was neck-and-neck. We're trying to do the best we can to make sure they have equal opportunity to compete, and I'm going to throw Tate Martell's name in there, too. He's earned the right to compete."

Look for one of them to transfer after spring practice, most likely Burrow, who is on track to graduate from Ohio State in May. That would give him two seasons to play as a graduate student elsewhere without sitting out a year.

Burrow is from Athens, Ohio, where his father is defensive co-ordinator for Frank Solich at Ohio University.

Meyer acknowledged that possibility and said he will try to give Burrow an assessment after spring practice so he can act accordingly.

"I'd love to have them both in the fall and have them keep battling it out like that," he said. "We've had that before here, and I just think it keeps people on pins and needles."