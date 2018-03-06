Charlotte AD Hill's first goal: Find men's basketball coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mike Hill says his first goal as UNC Charlotte's new athletic director will be to find a new men's basketball coach.

Hill said during an introductory news conference Tuesday that he's informed interim coach Houston Fancher — who took over midseason when Mark Price was fired — he's making a change.

Hill was hired Feb. 28 to replace Judy Rose, who resigned after 43 years at Charlotte. He told fans and alumni "we need to give you a program that makes you want to come here."

Hill previously served as an executive associate athletics director for external affairs at Florida.