Chicago Bears put transition tag on DB Kyle Fuller

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have placed the transition tag on veteran defensive back Kyle Fuller, giving them a chance to match any offer he might receive in free agency.

The 26-year-old Fuller is considered a key player for Chicago's defence. The tag, announced Tuesday, guarantees Fuller $12.9 million next season.

Fuller can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Bears get a chance to match it and they are expected to seek a multiyear deal. The team gets no compensation if they choose not to match.

Chicago hasn't used a transition tag since 2001, when it was used on defensive lineman Bryan Robinson.