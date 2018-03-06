Smart fined $15,000 for criticism of officiating

BOSTON — Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.

NBA executive vice-president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine on Tuesday.

After Boston's 123-120 loss to Houston on Saturday, Smart said Rockets guard James Harden is among those who receive favourable treatment from referees.

Smart told the Boston Globe that "certain players" get "calls that other guys just wouldn't get."