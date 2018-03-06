UMBC downs Hartford 75-60, faces Vermont in finals

BALTIMORE — K.J. Maura scored 18 points with three 3-pointers and five assists, Arkel Lamar added 13 points with eight rebounds, and No. 2 seed UMBC beat third-seeded Hartford 75-60 in Tuesday night's America East Conference Tournament semifinal.

Jairus Lyles added 13 points with two steals and Jourdan Grant had 11 points for the Retrievers (23-10), who hit 10 3s and advance to Saturday's championship game against top-seeded Vermont.

Trailing 32-25 at halftime, Hartford closed to 32-27 on Travis Weatherington's jumper, but Lamar's 3 sparked a 12-3 run for a 44-30 lead and the Retrievers led by 20 points on Maura's 3 with 10:27 left. The Hawks cut the deficit to 60-52 on Weatherington's 3, but got no closer.

Hartford led 19-14 on J.R. Lynch's 3, but Maura's 3 put UMBC up for good, 25-22, after five lead changes and three ties.