Flamborough speedskaters enjoy sport’s time in the spotlight

Meanwhile, Ingrid Munson, 36, is in her second year skating with the club and noted she’s a bit more timid than some of the younger skaters.

“I see these kids going around the ice and I’m like, ‘That’s going to hurt,’ ” she said. “I’m not used to skating in such a tight group.”

The club is open to skaters of any age to come and try the sport. To that end, the club provides skates for rental, which allows people to try the sport without spending a fortune on equipment, as a pair of speed skates can cost between $1,600 to $2,000.

Skaters also require helmets and safety glasses and a cut-proof skin suit, but that isn’t necessary to get started. Skates are the only essential piece of equipment required.

However, sharpening speed skates is a niche — the blades are so thin, they can’t be sharpened by a machine. As a result, club coach Mike Murray sharpens all the club’s skates by hand, at no charge for the skaters.

While many of the skaters are focused on speed skating, some of the skaters — Munson included — still play hockey. As well, many have off-season sports.

Most of the younger skaters took part in the CanSkate learn to skate program, before moving to speedskating. Many of the Flamborough skaters said they wanted to skate, but weren’t interested in hockey or figure skating — so speedskating was the sport for them.

For her part, Munson said it took some time to get used to the different skates and blades.

“Even coming from a figure skating background and hockey background, it’s a different type of skate, it’s a different type of lean and it’s relying on different muscle groups to be able to get the proper technique,” she said.

Mason noted he started skating in hockey skates and moved to speed skates — and when he made the switch he struggled with the blade length.

Munson noted speedskating has a great community atmosphere.

“I’ve only been here for a year and a half,” she said of the club. “I consider these people my skating family now.

“It’s very, very close-knit.”

She added the young skaters also show tremendous sportsmanship and etiquette.

“They get off the ice and without even being prompted they’re giving each other high-fives and chatting on the bench,” she explained. “They’ve got that drive and that competitiveness, but they’ve got that foundation of sportsmanship that you really don’t see in other sports.”

Moving forward, some of the Flamborough skaters hope they’re one day at the Olympics — while others have less lofty goals.

Six-year-old Bryn Diverty said she’s hoping to make friends while speedskating.

However, her brother Kale, 9, said he wants to go to the Olympics — and bring home a gold medal.

For her part, Salvucci has been skating at the provincial level for two years, while Mason noted his goal is to make provincials next year.

“And go to Olympics and win a few gold medals,” he added. “Try to break Charles Hamelin’s records.”

The season runs from late September until the end of March. However, the team does a lot of weekly dry land training in the summer even though there’s no ice time.

From a competitive standpoint, competitions are held around the western region, including races in London, Kingston and Milton.

The club has racers at the age five and under level, competitors who come out and have fun, as well as racers at the regional level, provincial level, while three of the club’s skaters compete at the national level.

To give speedskating a try or for more information about the Hamilton and Golden Horseshoe Speed Skating Clubs, visit hamiltonspeedskating.wordpress.com.

