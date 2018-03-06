Reese's free throw wins it, Southern heads to SWAC semis

BATON ROUGE, La. — Eddie Reese scored 21 points and the game-winning free throw with one second left and Southern rallied to beat Jackson State 62-60 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Jared Sam scored 12 points for the fourth-seeded Jaguars (15-17), who face top-seeded Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-20) in a Friday semifinal.

Sam's jumper off an offensive rebound tied it at 60, then Reese made 2 of 3 from the line for the win. Treshawn Bolden missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Torrey Mayo's layup capped a 12-0 run and Southern tied it at 54 on Sam's jumper with 4:03 left. Lemmie Howard's jumper put the Tigers up 56-54, and Maurice Rivers and Julian Daughtry each hit two free throws for a 60-56 Tigers' lead.