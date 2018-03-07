Patrick shifting gears for return to Indianapolis 500

Patrick is the highest-finishing woman in the Indy 500 — third in 2009 — and is the only woman to lead laps at both Indy and Daytona. In seven previous starts at Indy, she finished outside the top 10 only once.

"Danica has always been comfortable and quick at Indy," Carpenter said. "The timing on this just worked out and Danica and I both believe that things happen for a reason. When I had a chance to offer her a seat, I was happy she hadn't moved on and found another deal. She checks all the boxes."

Patrick raced for Premium Motorsports at the Daytona 500, where she teamed with Tony Eury Jr., the crew chief who guided her when she first moved to NASCAR. She was involved in a wreck and finished 35th, but left Daytona pleased with her effort.

Patrick took a brief vacation after Daytona to Mexico with new boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and is now ready to go to work and end her career on top.

"Someone asked me if I win the Indy 500 if I'd still retire," she said. "I'd still retire. What better way to go out?"

GoDaddy, Patrick's former sponsor in both IndyCar and NASCAR, teamed with Patrick for her double and is helping her prepare for life outside of the race car.

"Let there be no question about Danica's ability to go out with a win at what is arguably the most recognized race in the world," said GoDaddy chief marketing officer Barb Rechterman. "One of the best parts of all this for us is that it's never really been about whether she wins — it's more about Danica's moxie, her commitment and her ability to compete at the highest levels of a male-dominated sport."

GoDaddy allowed Patrick to design the logo for the "Danica Double" and she also has freedom on her Indy 500 firesuit. As for the No. 13, neither Patrick nor Carpenter is superstitious enough to avoid the number so many racers stay away from. There were only so many available numbers for Patrick to choose from for Indy, and when told 13 was up for grabs, she claimed it for herself.

"Drivers like to say green is unlucky and I never found that with my green GoDaddy paint scheme," Patrick said. "Why can't it be considered lucky number 13? Maybe it's the number I drive to a win."

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press