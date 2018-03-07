Poels wins Paris-Nice time trial, Sanchez keeps overall lead

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Luis Leon Sanchez kept the leader's jersey after the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice race on Wednesday as Wout Poels of the Netherlands powered to victory in the 18.5-kilometre time trial around Saint-Etienne.

Four-time Spanish time-trial champion Sanchez posted the seventh fastest time, 28 seconds off the pace.

The 2009 winner has a 15-second lead over Team Sky rider Poels in the general classification, with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe a further 11 seconds behind in third.

Poels, who won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic in 2016, had no problem tackling the small Saint-Heand climb 10.4 kilometres from the finish and looked comfortable on the technical parts of the stage.