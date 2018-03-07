Low-stress spring a welcome change for Ole Miss football

Ole Miss now turns its attention to the field where there are still some reasons for optimism. Backup quarterback Jordan Ta'amu returns after playing well during the last half of the season following Patterson's season-ending knee injury.

Ta'amu said the spring has been beneficial as he continues to develop a rapport with the offence and coaches.

"They just told me to go out there, play my game and be more vocal," Ta'amu said. "That's what I've got to work on this spring."

The soft-spoken Ta'amu was maybe the biggest surprise for the Rebels last season, completing nearly 67 per cent of his passes while throwing for 1,682 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Most importantly, he led Ole Miss to a shocking road win over rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

"I was kind of blown away with how the kids followed him and his leadership skills," Luke said.

It helps that Ta'amu is surrounded by multiple players with NFL talent, including left tackle Greg Little and receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf.

That will be the cornerstone of the Rebels' 2018 roster while Luke tries to replenish the depth that's been lost through attrition. During this quiet spring, the football field finally has his full attention.

"We do have some guys who are proven, especially on offence," Luke said. "But you've always got to find the next wave of guys. The guys who can step in and play - we've got to get them some experience this spring."

