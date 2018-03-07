Kentucky's Vanderbilt 'day to day' with unspecified injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky says freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt is being evaluated on a daily basis after sustaining an unspecified injury in practice.

Basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey said via text that the 6-foot-9, 214-pound Vanderbilt is not expected to practice Wednesday after being injured on Tuesday. Lindsey added that Vanderbilt's status for Southeastern Conference Tournament is "day-to-day" for the No. 4 seed Wildcats (21-10, 10-8). Kentucky plays its first game in Friday's quarterfinals at the tourney in St. Louis.

Vanderbilt injured his left foot in September but did not have surgery and missed Kentucky's first 17 games. He has averaged 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 points since debuting against South Carolina in January and strengthened the Wildcats' frontcourt.

