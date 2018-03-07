Veteran Simeon Rottier re-joins Eskimos

EDMONTON — Canadian offensive lineman Simeon Rottier re-signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Wednesday.
The six-foot-six, 295-pound Rottier is entering his seventh season in Edmonton and 10th in the CFL. Rottier, a native of Westlock, Alta., was the first player taken in the 2009 draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Rottier was a CFL all-star in 2014, the same year he was named Edmonton's top offensive lineman. He has appeared in 124 career games at centre and both guard positions.
By The Canadian Press
