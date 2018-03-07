CFL voids Cummings' contract with Lions

TORONTO — The CFL voided Euclid Cummings' contract with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday, citing unspecified criminal charges.

The veteran defensive lineman signed as a free agent last month with B.C.

"Upon learning of the criminal charges facing Euclid Cummings, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has voided his contract with the B.C. Lions," the league said in a statement. "As these charges are before the courts, the CFL will offer no further comment."

B.C. general manager Ed Hervey said he had no idea of Cummings' legal woes when he signed the defensive lineman.

“We support the commissioner’s decision to void the contract of Euclid Cummings in light of criminal charges he is currently facing," Hervey said in a statement. "We were given no indication by the player or his representation that these charges existed and I assure our fans, partners and supporters of the CFL across Canada, that we would not have offered him a contract had we known about this situation.

"Given that matter is before the criminal courts and under a publication ban, we will not be offering further comment.”

Cummings, 26, had eight sacks and 21 tackles last season with the Edmonton Eskimos. He has also spent time with Winnipeg and Toronto.

By The Canadian Press